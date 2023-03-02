The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 2 took over the inquiry of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), a banned organisation, ambush on Border Security Force (BSF) patrol in Tripura in August 2022 along the Bangladesh border, killing two Jawans.

On August 19, 2022, terrorists in North Tripura attacked a BSF patrolling party from the Bangladeshi side of the border before escaping deep inside the neighbouring country's forest.

An official recently revealed that the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has authorized an NIA investigation into the ambush due to the attack's foreign connections.

The federal anti-terror probe agency named a senior military commander of the outlawed group NLFT, 2nd Lieutenant Bikram Bahadur Jamatia alias Milan, along with six other people on February 20 in its first information report (FIR): Sergeant Chtrabanga Jamatia, Warrant Officer Ramnai Kolia, Sergeants Rangia Reanga and Kawla Kaipeng, and two others.

In accordance with the FIR, this event was committed by NLFT militants under the direction of Bikram Bahadur Jamatia.

However, the militants only fired six to eight rounds, while five BSF party members fired 35 rounds (in retaliation).

Four bullet wounds were sustained by BSF head constable Girish Kumar during the event, and he later passed away in a hospital.

In order to take action against extremists, the border guarding force increased security in the area and also requested help from Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB).

According to insiders, the NIA would likely contact the Bangladeshi government to ask for details regarding the attack's perpetrators and cadres.

The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which outlawed NLFT in 1997, states that its current headquarters are in Bangladesh. NLFT mostly works in north Tripura.