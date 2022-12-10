The BJP central leadership has convened a meeting of its senior leaders in poll-bound Tripura in Delhi on December 11.

Notaby, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a strategic meeting in which the party's poll preparedness in Tripura will be discussed with state Chief Minister Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Deb Barman and ex-chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the president of the saffron party Rajiv Bhattacharjee.

Party election in-charge of Tripura Mahendra Singh and Bhattacharjee too will participate in the meeting to be held at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, he said.

“The central leadership has convened an important meeting regarding the party's preparedness and strategy for the coming Assembly elections in Delhi on December 11. The top agenda will surely be the election in Tripura,” Bhattacharjee said.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the Northeastern state on December 18 would also be discussed, he added.

The Assembly poll in Tripura is due by March next year.

BJP national president JP Nadda had earlier held a meeting with Bhattacharjee and discussed the party's poll preparedness for the Assembly election besides organisational matters. The prime minister's office is yet to clear the schedule of Modi'sTripura visit but the state administration has already geared up for it.

A senior state official said PM Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for several development projects and interact with beneficiaries of Prime Minister Awas Yojana during his visit to the state on December 18.

The prime minister is also likely to address a rally at Vivekananda ground in Agartala, the official said.