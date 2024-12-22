Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, December 22, criticised the CPI(M) for its governance in Tripura, accusing it of failing to address the needs of the people, while lauding BJP workers for their role in bringing change to the state.

Shah was speaking at an event in Dhalai, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth over Rs 668 crore.

Shah also visited the Haduklau Para Bru Settlement Colony, where he interacted with members of the Bru Reang community, highlighting the Modi government’s efforts to improve their living conditions.

“Nearly 25 years, the Bru Reang brothers and sisters, who have been living in extremely difficult conditions, did not have access to basic facilities like water, toilets, electricity, education, employment, and healthcare. Those who had ruled here for a long time never saw the pain of the Bru Reang people, but PM Modi saw, understood, and addressed their suffering,” Shah said.

He credited the BJP government for resettling 40,000 Bru Reang people and providing them with employment opportunities, clean drinking water, education, healthcare, and women's cooperatives. Shah contrasted this with the previous Congress and CPIM administrations, accusing them of neglecting the community.

Reflecting on his visit to Tripura in 2017 as BJP National President, Shah shared, “When I stayed here for five days, during my programme, only six persons were present and 11 members. BJP karyakartas worked hard in Tripura and overthrew the Communist government. When CPIM ruled the state, only around 2.5% of people used to get proper drinking water, and now around 85% are getting piped water. CPIM never gave free rations to poor people, but now around 82% of poor people are receiving it.”

Shah also criticised past governments for creating schemes that failed to translate into ground realities. He emphasised the transformative impact of BJP-led initiatives in the state, attributing the success to both state and central leadership under PM Narendra Modi.