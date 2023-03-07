A day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda have arrived in Agartala to hold a series of meetings with the state party leadership.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet of BJP would take place on Wednesday in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on Wednesday.

Sources from the party told India Today NE that both the senior leaders has arrived here in Agartala at 5.30 PM and would go to the state guest house for holding a series of meetings with the state BJP leadership.

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The arrival of both senior leaders assumes significance given the fact the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has been battling an impasse over the allocation of ministerial berths among the newly elected MLAs.

On Monday during the meeting of the party’s legislature, Dr Manik Saha has already been appointed as the Chief Minister and elected as the leader of the house.

Later, he went to Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya to stake a claim of forming the government.

Though everything is going on the right path the saffron party is facing tough to fill up the remaining 11 cabinet berths.

“We have 11 cabinet positions. But we have many people including some new faces. As it is very confusing whom to select or not we have sought the Centre’s intervention to resolve the problem. And that is why both the leaders arrived this evening. Their presence would make the job easy,” said a senior BJP leader.