Amit Shah will launch and inaugurate eight projects and schemes in Tripura during the Cooperative Conference 2024, which will be held on December 22.

Addressing a press conference, Tripura Cooperative Minister Shukla Charan Noatia said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the Minister for Cooperation, is coming to the state on a two-day visit.

During his visit to Tripura, he will preside over the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Regional Council and will attend the Cooperative Conference, 2024, as the chief guest at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan on December 22.

The Tripura minister mentioned that 2025 has been declared the International Year of Cooperatives by the United Nations, and as a part of this, the Cooperative Conference, 2024, will be held in Agartala.

Minister Noatia stated that the Union minister will launch and inaugurate eight projects and schemes.

“A total of 18 stalls have been planned to highlight notable achievements in the cooperative sector and to create public awareness about cooperatives. The Union Home Minister and Minister for Cooperation will inspect the stalls. He will also flag off the Bharat Brand mobile van provided by the National Co-operative Consumers' Federation Ltd. (NCCF) and the mobile van for Rural Mart provided by NABARD. Micro ATMs will be distributed to 50 primary cooperative societies by the Tripura State Cooperative Bank,” he said.

He also informed that a new petrol pump constructed by the Tripura State Cooperative Consumers Federation Ltd. (TSCCF) will be inaugurated in Udaipur under Gomati District.

Additionally, a consumer store of Kta Bru Multipurpose Co-operative Society Ltd. in the Bru Settlement area of Hadukuluk in Dhalai District, the Daldoli Lamps Fertilizer Sales Center at Katlamara in Mohanpur subdivision under the West District, and the Smart Training Center under the Tripura State Cooperative Union at Arundhutinagar in Agartala city will also be inaugurated.

“The Union Minister will inaugurate the distribution of mini dal seeds provided by the National Co-operative Consumers' Federation Ltd. (NCCF), and an MoU will be signed between the National Co-operative Organics Federation (NCOF) and the Tripura State Organic Development Agency on this occasion,” he said.

Minister Shukla added that all these events will be inaugurated virtually from Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in the presence of Union Minister Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Mayor and MLA of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumdar, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Cooperatives Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, and Chief Secretary of Tripura Jitendra Kumar Sinha, who will be present on stage.