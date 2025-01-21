The villagers of the Bhuiyapara area of Kailashahar Sub-division under Unakoti District have discovered an ancient sculpture of Lord Brahma during ongoing development works in the area.

Unakoti is an important site of archaeological wonder. It is a historic Shaiva pilgrimage spot and dates back to the 7th–9th centuries, if not earlier. While the marvellous rock carvings and murals with their primitive beauty form the chief attraction, the natural beauty, including hilly topography and waterfalls, adds to the appeal.

Speaking with India Today NE, Kailashahar Sub-divisional Magistrate Pradip Sarkar said the discovery occurred on Tuesday when workers accidentally uncovered the idol while engaged in groundwork.



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“The incident quickly gained traction on social media, prompting a large crowd to gather at the site to catch a glimpse of the ancient sculpture of Lord Brahma. However, soon after receiving the information, I, along with Assistant Conservator of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Abhishek Kumar, Gaurnagar BDO Pranoy Das, and Secretary of Deorachhara ADC Village Umesh Nama, rushed to the spot. Under departmental instructions, we have transferred the idol to the Unakoti District Magistrate’s office, where a growing number of locals have gathered to view the relic,” he said.

Later, in a letter to the Conservation Assistant of the Archaeological Survey of India, Abhishek Kumar, the Block Development Officer Pranoy Das said, “I am writing to formally inform you about the discovery and subsequent handing over of an old sculpture of Lord Brahma, which was unearthed at Deorcherra ADC Village, Under Gournagar R.D Block during a Pala siding work conducted on January 21 around 12.05 pm.

The sculpture, an artefact of significant cultural and historical value, was discovered by the workers during the ongoing developmental activities in the area. Recognizing its importance, the sculpture has been carefully retrieved and safeguarded, in accordance with the established protocols and guidelines, the artefact has now been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further preservation and documentation. I kindly request your esteemed office to take necessary actions to ensure the preservation of this Sculpture and involve the relevant departments for further investigation and documentation”.