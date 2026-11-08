The Tripura Cricket Association has announced an 18-member squad for the opening four matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27, scheduled to be played in Chandigarh from November 14.

The squad will be led by Mani Sankar Mura Singh, while Abhijit Sarkar has been named vice-captain, according to a press release issued by the association in Agartala.

The batting unit comprises Bikram Kr. Das, Sridam Paul, Subham Sutradhar, Arindam Barman, Mandeep Singh, Anandh Bhowmik, Tanmoy Das, Saptajit Das and Lakshay Thareja.

The pace bowling department will be led by vice-captain Abhijit Sarkar, with Saruk Hossain and Danveer Singh providing additional options. Sentu Sarkar and Arka Prabha Sinha have been included as wicketkeepers.

The spin department features Viki Saha, Sandip Sarkar, Parvez Sultan and Chiranjit Paul. In the all-rounders' category, captain Mani Sankar Mura Singh will be joined by Bikram Debnath and Saurabh Das.

The association has also named eight standby players for the tournament. The list includes Md. Al-Bahaar, Samrat Sutradhar, Hrituraj Ghosh Roy, Tanmoy Ghosh, Ajay Sarkar, Indrajit Debnath, Durlab Roy and Amaresh Das.

A dedicated support staff has also been appointed to accompany the team during the tournament.

The association has directed all selected players and members of the support staff to report in accordance with their respective flight schedules.