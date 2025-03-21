The Tripura government will increase dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by 3 per cent, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on March 21 during the opening of the 2025-26 budget session.

The hike, which raises the allowance rate from 30% to 33%, will take effect April 1, 2025. The state government has allocated Rs 300 crore to implement the increase.

"We have decided to provide 3% DA and DR for government employees and pensioners," Saha said while addressing the state assembly.

This financial adjustment is expected to benefit thousands of government workers and retirees across the northeastern state, reflecting the administration's ongoing efforts to address rising living costs for public sector employees.