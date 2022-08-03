With just seven months left for the next assembly elections of Tripura, the BJP-led government on Tuesday evening announced release of five percent Dearness Allowance (DA) to government employees and filling up of vacant posts in various government departments.

Tripura’s Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury during a press conference in the secretariat declared about the cabinet decision taken and said that for the five percent DA of all government employees and which with affect from first July 2022 the government has to bear an annual expenses of Rs 523.80 crore from the government exchequer.

He informed that fixed pay government employees and pensioners shall also get the benefit.

Chowdhury claimed that it is a bold decision taken by the cabinet under Tripura CM Manik Saha to bring parity to the state government employees along with the central government employees despite the government passing through a financial crunch which has been further affected post pandemic.

He however, viewed that even after the five percent DA that was declared that the state government employees would have 25 percent DA gap with central government employees.

Chowdhury also hinted at that the government might again announce more DA prior to the 2023 assembly elections scheduled early next year.

On the day he also announced regarding the cabinet decision regarding new recruitment and promotion of government staff in various departments.

The cabinet has also decided to bring another 20,000 hectare under cultivable land for paddy cultivation under integrated crop management scheme and Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Udyog and for which farmers will get total cash assistance of Rs 3918 per hectare.