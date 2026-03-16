Tripura announces 5 per cent DA, DR hike for employees, pensioners

Tripura government has announced a 5 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, providing financial relief to more than two lakh beneficiaries.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Manik Saha in the Tripura Legislative Assembly on March 16 following the presentation of the state budget on the second day of the ongoing session.

Saha said the decision was taken despite financial constraints faced by the state government, with the aim of supporting government employees and pensioners.

The revised DA and DR will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

According to the government, around 1.2 lakh regular employees will benefit from the hike, along with 81,019 pensioners and family pensioners across the state.

Officials said the move will place an additional financial burden of approximately Rs 500 crore on the state exchequer.