Tripura announces five-day work week to cut fuel use, approves filling of 81 posts

The Tripura government has announced a five-day work week for government offices as part of measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption amid rising global crude oil prices.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha, Cabinet spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury said all Saturdays and Sundays will now be government holidays.

According to the new arrangement, government offices will function from Monday to Friday between 9:30 am and 6:00 pm. Earlier, only the second and fourth Saturdays were observed as holidays.

Chowdhury said the decision has been taken to minimise fuel consumption and improve administrative efficiency in view of the global situation affecting fuel prices.

He added that the state government has also decided that 75 per cent of official meetings will be conducted through virtual mode to reduce travel and fuel use.

The minister further said the government would encourage reduced use of official vehicles, promote procurement and outsourcing of electric vehicles, and establish more charging stations across the state.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also issued directives on fuel conservation, and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has instructed departments to reduce fuel consumption wherever possible,” Chowdhury said.

Apart from administrative reforms, the cabinet also approved the filling up of 81 vacant posts across different departments.

These include 26 vacant posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) under the Public Works Department (PWD), which will be recruited through the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT). Of these, three posts have been reserved for ex-servicemen.

The cabinet also approved direct recruitment for 50 Group C posts under the Information and Cultural Affairs Department. The posts include translator, reporter, script writer, cultural assistant, folk artist, assistant photographer, assistant librarian and LDC positions.

In addition, five posts of Inspectors of Small Savings under the Finance Department will also be filled up, Chowdhury said.