Farmers in Tripura are set to benefit from a significant increase in paddy procurement rates for the upcoming Rabi season. The state government has announced plans to purchase 21,315 metric tonnes of paddy at a revised minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 23 per kg, up from last year's Rs 21.83 per kg.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced the procurement strategy at a press conference, emphasising the government's commitment to farmer welfare. The programme will launch on December 19, with procurement centres operating simultaneously across 49 locations in the state.

Key highlights of the initiative include:

Procurement of 21,315 metric tonnes of paddy

MSP increased to Rs 23 per kg

49 procurement centres to be established statewide

First procurement event at Jirania Madhab Bari Truck Terminus

“Since the government began purchasing paddy in 2018, over 2.07 lakh metric tonnes have been procured, benefiting 1.08 lakh farmers. A total expenditure of Rs 405.88 crore has been made under this initiative," Chowdhury stated.

A virtual meeting led by Agriculture Minister Ratanlal Nath was conducted to ensure smooth implementation of the scheme.

Food Department Director Sumit Lodh and Agriculture Department Director Sharadindu Das were present at the press conference, underscoring the government's focus on sustainable agricultural growth and farmer economic stability.

The increased MSP and streamlined procurement process demonstrate Tripura's continued efforts to support its agricultural community and improve farmers' income potential.