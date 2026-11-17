The Government of Tripura has declared a public holiday on November 27 in connection with the upcoming General Election to Urban Local Bodies across the state.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration (Secretariat Administration) Department on November 13, all government offices, magisterial courts, financial institutions and other establishments falling within the jurisdiction of the Urban Local Bodies where elections are scheduled will remain closed on the day of polling.

The notification further states that all employees working in government establishments, businesses, trade, industrial undertakings and other establishments who are entitled to vote in the elections will be granted a paid holiday to exercise their democratic rights.



The benefit of a paid holiday will also extend to voters who are registered electors and ordinarily reside in the concerned constituency but are employed in government establishments or industrial undertakings located outside their constituency. Casual and daily-wage workers will also be entitled to this benefit.



However, the notification clarifies that the provision will not apply to employees whose absence from duty may cause danger or substantial loss in connection with the nature of their employment.



The notification was issued by Joint Secretary to the Government of Tripura, Baijoyanta Das, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 135B(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.