Tripura announces relief for 258 families after post-poll violence

Tripura has announced financial assistance for 258 families affected by violence following the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, as tensions continue in several parts of the state.

Chief Minister Manik Saha met displaced residents taking shelter in a hostel in Agartala after returning from West Bengal on 20 April. The visit comes amid growing concern over reports of attacks, vandalism and displacement in the aftermath of the polls.

The TTAADC elections were held on April 14, with results declared on April 17. Tipra Motha secured 24 of the 28 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won four.

Post-result developments saw a breakdown of law and order in several areas. Allegations have emerged linking individuals associated with Tipra Motha to incidents of violence, though these claims have not been independently verified. Reports indicate that homes were vandalised and several people injured, forcing families to flee to safer locations.

According to police sources, at least 258 families have been affected so far. The state government has announced an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 per family. District authorities have been directed to oversee the disbursement process to ensure timely assistance.

An initial allocation of Rs 64.5 lakh has been sanctioned, covering families across eight RD blocks. Officials said further assessments are underway to identify additional victims.

The government has also initiated action under the Tripura Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Act, 2021. Authorities said those responsible for property damage will be identified, with compensation to be recovered from them and redistributed among affected residents.