Tripura announces Rs 3 lakh compensation for properties destroyed in Shantirbazar violence

The Tripura government has announced compensation packages worth up to Rs 3 lakh for residents whose homes and businesses were destroyed during violence that erupted following a statewide bandh on October 23.

Chief Minister Manik Saha visited Shantirbazar Market in Dhalai district on November 13 to assess the damage and meet affected business owners. He announced immediate relief measures: Rs 3 lakh for completely destroyed houses and shops, Rs 1.5 lakh for severely damaged properties, and Rs 15,000 for partially damaged structures.

The violence occurred after Tripura Civil Society called for a statewide bandh last month, leaving several properties damaged and residents displaced.

During his visit, Saha urged residents "to maintain peace and tranquillity in the area" and promised full government support for rehabilitation efforts. He directed the district magistrate to implement necessary measures for helping those affected return to normalcy.

The chief minister also confirmed that injured persons would receive appropriate assistance, though specific amounts were not disclosed. The relief packages aim to help affected families and traders rebuild their livelihoods following the unrest.