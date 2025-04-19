The Tripura government has announced special initiatives to introduce the state's first-ever seaplane tourism, boosting connectivity to water-based tourist destinations.

In this regard, Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, on April 19, chaired a high-level meeting with a private airline company to explore the launch of seaplane services.

Speaking after the meeting at the Secretariat Conference Hall, Chowdhury said the state government is taking special initiatives through the transport and tourism departments.

He said that the project aims to enable faster and more scenic travel to major aquatic tourism sites like Narikel Kunj at Dumbur Lake, Chobimura, and other picturesque destinations.

“Seaplane tourism is a fascinating and innovative concept that can open new avenues for tourism across the vast aquatic stretches of our state,” he said.

The minister said that this initiative is expected not only to offer unique travel experiences to domestic and international tourists but also to significantly contribute to the local economy.

The Minister added that efforts are on to finalize the technical, logistical, and regulatory requirements in collaboration with the private aviation partner, and more detailed plans will be rolled out soon.

The proposed launch of seaplane services marks a strategic step forward in Tripura’s vision to become a key player in eco- and adventure-tourism in Northeast India.