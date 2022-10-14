Ruling BJP coalition partner in Tripura, IPFT lost one more legislative member on October 14, with Dhananjay Tripura, MLA from Raima Valley constituency submitting his resignation to Speaker of Tripura Assembly Ratan Chakraborty in his Assembly office.



Dhananjay was accompanied by Tipra Motha supremo Pradyut Kishore Debbarma during submitted of the resignation letter.



Earlier another IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma who was elected from Simna and claimed to have resigned had joined Tipra Motha. However, later his MLAship was cancelled by the Speaker.

On September 23 last an MLA of the ruling BJP Burba Mohan Tripura resigned and joined the TIPRA Motha party.

Before that three other BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Kumar Saha and Asish Das has left the ruling party and joined other parties.



Meantime, there are widespread whispers that more indigenous MLAs of the ruling coalition parties in Tripura are waiting in the queue to join the TIPRA Motha as the state goes for its 60-seat assembly election which is scheduled early next year.

