Tripura Antyodaya Diwas focuses on taking technology to rural communities

Antyodaya Diwas was observed in Tripura with a focus on taking technology, government services and development benefits closer to people in remote and disadvantaged communities.

The programme, held to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, also witnessed the launch of the Ekdunia Antyodaya Digital Mission, an initiative aimed at improving access to digital services in rural areas.

As part of the initiative, tablets were distributed to trained 'AI Maa' volunteers, who will work as local digital facilitators and assist villagers in accessing information and services related to healthcare, education, government welfare schemes and other essential online facilities.

The initiative seeks to address the difficulties faced by rural residents who often have to travel to towns or government offices to access digital services. By providing assistance within villages, the organisers said the programme aims to make technology more accessible and useful in everyday life.

The programme was attended by Social Education and Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy, Tripura University Vice-Chancellor Professor (Dr) Debabrata Das, West Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Biswajit Shil and West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Dr Vishal Kumar.

Speaking at the programme, Malay Pit, founder of the Ekdunia Antyodaya Mission and president of Tripura Santiniketan Medical College & Hospital, said the concept of Antyodaya centred on reaching the most vulnerable sections of society and standing beside them.

He said the 'AI Maa' volunteers would provide digital assistance to village women, elderly residents and young people whenever required.

According to Pit, the objective was not merely to create digitally connected villages but to use technology to improve access to opportunities, essential services and greater convenience for rural communities.

The organisers said the mission follows a human-centred approach to digital development, with technology intended to complement community support rather than replace it. The initiative aims to extend the benefits of digital services beyond urban centres and bring them closer to people in rural Tripura.