The Tripura Government has signed an MoU with Apollo Hospital in Chennai for the free treatment of children born with heart disease.

Inaugurating the State-level launching program of the ‘Stop Diarrhoea Campaign’ at Pragna Bhawan on Monday, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha said that on May 10, 2024, the state government signed an MoU with Apollo Hospital, Chennai, where children suffering from heart disease will be treated free of cost.

"In our government medical college, Medica Hospital in Kolkata, and Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Manipur, the treatment of babies born with heart diseases will also be free of cost. The cost will be borne by the state government, and financial help will also be provided to the parents," he said.

Dr. Saha, who is also the health minister, stated that the state government, in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM), is regularly conducting vaccination camps for children, health camps in different areas, and distributing medicines.

“We are also working on TB detection. Tripura has achieved widespread acclaim for exceptional performance in the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program, and 48% of Gram Panchayats are TB-free. We are working towards achieving 100% TB-free status by 2025. Our priority sector is health,” he added.