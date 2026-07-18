Tripura appoints Guardian Ministers for all eight districts to monitor development projects

The Tripura Government has appointed guardian ministers for all eight districts to monitor the implementation of government schemes, inspect developmental works and submit monthly reports directly to Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Under the new arrangement, Industry and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma and Cooperation Minister Shukla Charan Noatia will oversee North Tripura, while Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has been assigned Unakoti district. Power and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath will supervise Dhalai, and Sports Minister Tinku Roy will monitor Khowai district.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy has been appointed guardian minister for West Tripura, while Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma will oversee Sepahijala. Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman and Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma have been assigned Gomati, while ARDD Minister Sudhangshu Das and Minister of State Brishaketu Debbarma will monitor South Tripura district.

Speaking on the initiative, Chief Minister Manik Saha said all guardian ministers have been directed to conduct regular inspections of development works undertaken by various departments, including those under his own charge.

He said the ministers will review the implementation and progress of flagship schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission (Har Ghar Jal), agriculture programmes, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, and other welfare initiatives. They will also assess the saturation level of government schemes, hold meetings with District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates and local representatives, and conduct field visits to verify the actual implementation of projects.

The Chief Minister said each guardian minister has been instructed to visit the assigned district at least once every month and submit a detailed report to him to ensure better monitoring, accountability and effective implementation of government programmes across the state.