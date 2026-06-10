Tripura appoints IAS Shantanu as Chief Executive Officer of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council

The Government of Tripura has appointed IAS officer Shantanu as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), according to an official notification.

As per the General Administration (Personnel & Training) Department order issued on June 8, Shantanu, an IAS officer of the 1997 batch (TR), has been repatriated from central deputation and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government of Tripura in the Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) scale at Level 15 of the Pay Matrix.

In addition to his role as Principal Secretary, he has been assigned additional charge of the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department and will also serve as CEO of the TTAADC.

The notification stated that Raval Hemendra Kumar, who was holding additional charge as CEO of TTAADC, will be relieved of the responsibility once Shantanu assumes office.

It further said that K. Sasikumar has been relieved from the charge of the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department.

The order was issued in the interest of public service and came into immediate effect, the notification added.