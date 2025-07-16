Tripura appoints nearly 20,000 regular employees in 7 years: Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday announced that the BJP-led state government has appointed 19,742 regular employees across various departments over the past seven years.

The announcement came during a ceremony where the CM distributed appointment letters to 184 newly hired junior engineers.

"Altogether 19,742 regular posts in different government departments have been filled up since the BJP-led government was formed in Tripura," Saha said, countering opposition claims of insufficient recruitment. He added that an additional 8,000 jobs had been created through contractual and outsourcing modes.

The Chief Minister emphasised that employment generation is only one aspect of the government's broader agenda. “We are focusing on making the youth self-reliant,” he said, highlighting that the number of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the state has grown from 4,000 in 2018 to 56,000 in 2024, offering livelihood opportunities to thousands.



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Saha also noted the state government’s commitment to infrastructure development, mentioning that ₹7,000 crore has been earmarked in the current budget to boost Tripura's GSDP.

Welcoming the newly appointed engineers, Saha encouraged them to embrace modern technology and innovation. “Days have changed with the introduction of AI. If you use the latest technologies like AI and 5G, the quality of your work will be different and better,” he said, urging them to contribute to building a modern state.

However, he acknowledged ongoing challenges, such as construction delays caused by prolonged monsoons, which often stretch completion timelines due to paperwork and site access issues.