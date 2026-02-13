Tripura approves 555 new posts, clears ayurvedic and homeopathy colleges

The Tripura government on February 13 approved the creation and filling up of 555 posts across multiple departments and decided to establish new Ayurvedic and Homeopathy medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

Cabinet spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury said the decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Among the key decisions, the cabinet approved the appointment of 110 Veterinary Officers (Group B) under the Animal Resource Development Department through the Tripura Public Service Commission. The Health and Family Welfare Department was also permitted to create and fill 100 posts of Multi-Purpose Workers — 50 male and 50 female — through a competitive examination.

In a significant boost to alternative medical education, the cabinet sanctioned the establishment of a new Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital with an intake capacity of 60 seats at Tepania in Gomati district, starting from the 2026–27 academic session. A temporary campus will function from Chandrapur in the same district. Additionally, a 60-seat Homeopathy Medical College and Hospital will be set up at the Netaji Subhas State Home Hospital in Agartala, West Tripura.

The cabinet also approved the filling up of eight Multi-Tasking Staff posts in the Directorate of Prosecution under the Home Department through the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura. It further decided to enhance the house rent allowance for Tripura State Rifles personnel posted in New Delhi from 24 per cent to 27 per cent with effect from November 2024.

In the Power Department, seven Lower Division Clerk posts will be filled in the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency. The boarding house stipend under the Tribal Welfare Department has been increased from ₹80 to ₹100 per day.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the creation and recruitment of 330 new posts under the Tripura Information Technology Service, marking one of the largest expansions in the state’s IT cadre in recent years.

The decisions are expected to strengthen public service delivery, expand healthcare education infrastructure, and generate fresh employment opportunities across the state.