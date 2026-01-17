Tripura approves Rs 1.07 Cr mushroom spawn production unit in West Tripura

The Tripura government has approved Rs 1.07 crore for setting up a Mushroom Spawn Production Unit in West Tripura district under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM), aimed at strengthening sustainable rural livelihoods and boosting local mushroom cultivation.

Mushroom growers under TRLM, popularly known as didis, currently rely on spawn sourced from outside the state, resulting in higher production costs and delays in availability. The proposed unit will enable local production of mushroom spawn, helping growers become self-reliant and reducing dependence on external suppliers.

Officials said the locally produced spawn will be supplied to interested didis at lower costs, which is expected to increase mushroom output, improve income opportunities, and support livelihood activities across the district.

As part of groundwork for the project, a team of TRLM officials recently visited Solan in Himachal Pradesh, a nationally recognised centre for mushroom research and spawn production. The visit focused on studying best practices, technologies, and operational models, which will be adapted to suit Tripura’s agro-climatic conditions.

A mushroom spawn production unit is a highly controlled facility that produces the seed required for mushroom cultivation. The process includes preparation of mother culture, sterilisation of substrates such as grains or sawdust, inoculation, and incubation under sterile conditions to ensure quality and prevent contamination.

According to officials, the upcoming unit will be equipped with specialised infrastructure, power backup, and trained manpower to maintain strict quality standards. Once operational, it is expected to play a key role in expanding mushroom-based enterprises, promoting women-led economic activities, and strengthening the local agri-livelihood ecosystem in Tripura.