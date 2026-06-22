Tripura ARDD achieves 98% implementation target in FY 2025-26, focuses on expanding welfare outreach

Tripura Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudhangshu Das on June 22 said the department recorded a 98 per cent achievement rate in the 2025-26 financial year and is now focused on ensuring that welfare benefits reach a larger number of beneficiaries in the current fiscal.

The Minister made the remarks after chairing a departmental review meeting attended by Secretary Deepa D. Nair and ARDD Director Neeraj Kumar Chanchal.

Reviewing the department's performance during the previous financial year, Das said the meeting assessed the implementation of various state and centrally sponsored schemes, achievements, challenges, and areas requiring improvement.

“This is the first review meeting of the 2026-27 financial year. Every year, we hold two such meetings to evaluate targets, welfare schemes, and implementation progress. Based on the sanctioned budget under different schemes, we will prepare a roadmap to ensure benefits reach people at the earliest,” he said.

The Minister stressed that the department's primary objective is to maximize public benefit through its welfare programmes while ensuring timely utilization of both state and central funds.

He further stated that officials have been directed to work responsibly and efficiently. While noting that construction-related projects faced some delays due to tendering procedures and seasonal factors, Das said the department had achieved considerable success overall.

“Last year, our achievement rate stood at 98 per cent. Though we faced some challenges in infrastructure-related works, the department has performed exceptionally well. Our focus now is to expand the reach of welfare schemes and benefit as many people as possible,” he added.