Tripura ARDD gets Rs 24 crore for development works, says minister Sudhangshu Das

Tripura Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudhangshu Das on May 21 said Rs 24 crore has been allocated to the department for developmental activities aimed at strengthening the animal resources sector in the state.

Addressing a state-level workshop and distribution programme for Pashu Sakhi Kits, the minister said the funds are being utilised for multiple development initiatives under the department.

Das said Tripura’s rural economy is largely dependent on agriculture and allied sectors, and emphasised the need for coordinated efforts between the Animal Resources Development Department, Tribal Welfare Department and Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission to unlock opportunities in livestock and animal husbandry.

He highlighted the Tripura Rural Economic Growth and Service Delivery Project (TRESP), describing it as a major initiative for rural development in the state.

According to the minister, TRESP is a multi-sectoral project with an outlay of Rs 1,400 crore, of which Rs 1,200 crore is being funded by the World Bank while the remaining amount is being borne by the state government.

The project, which will run from 2023-24 to 2028-29, aims to strengthen livelihoods in tribal areas through support for piggery, poultry, goat and cattle rearing, construction of shelter houses, producer groups, training programmes, animal feed support, vaccination drives and disease prevention measures.

Das said the allocated funds would not only support animal husbandry but also contribute to broader development initiatives involving agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, education, construction and rural development sectors.

The minister also informed that an MoU has been signed between the department and Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited to ensure smoother implementation of departmental activities.

He added that Tripura currently has 13 mobile veterinary units and steps are being taken to increase their number. Citizens can also report issues related to animal resources services through the toll-free helpline number 1962, he said.

