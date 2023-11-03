The Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudhangshu Das ordered an investigation on Friday after discovering expired medicines and irregularities in the stock.

Minister Das paid a surprise visit to the Animal Resources Development Department office at Bairagi Bazar, located in the Sonamura sub-division of Sepahijala district.

"After entering the office, the Minister was shocked to find a discrepancy in the stock of animal medicines and also discovered many expired ones. When he inquired about the matter with the office in-charge, the latter couldn't provide a satisfactory response," said an official who preferred to remain anonymous.

Following the incident, Minister Das instructed officials to secure the office in the presence of local MLA Kishore Barman.

"In addition to the discovery of expired medicines and stock discrepancies, these findings were promptly reported to the Principal Secretary. The minister also directed an immediate on-site investigation into the entire situation," he added.

Furthermore, the official mentioned that the Minister intends to take appropriate action against the responsible officials.