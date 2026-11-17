An ASHA worker from Tripura helped deliver a baby aboard a moving train after a pregnant woman went into labour during a journey to Deoghar, ensuring the safety of both the mother and newborn despite the absence of immediate medical assistance.

The incident took place on November 5, 2026, when a train carrying 94 pilgrims was travelling from Dharmanagar towards Deoghar Satsang Ashram. The account was shared by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of South Tripura district in a Facebook post.

Among the passengers was Madhuri Debi, an ASHA worker from Nantu Nath Para under West Harina Ayushman Arogya Mandir. She works under the Manubazar Social Health Centre and is supervised by ASHA Facilitator Kaberi Chakraborty.

The situation took a sudden turn when Mohammad Arif, a passenger from Uttar Pradesh, sought urgent help after his pregnant wife went into labour while the train was travelling towards Lumding.

Responding to the call for help, Madhuri immediately identified herself as an ASHA worker and stepped in to assist. She arranged cotton clothes from fellow passengers and created a makeshift private space inside the compartment to facilitate the delivery.

However, the situation became complicated when she found that the baby was in a breech position. With no medical equipment available on board, Madhuri continued assisting the woman until Dr Akash Debnath, a young doctor who had recently completed his MBBS, joined her.

The two worked together to complete the delivery despite the challenging conditions inside the moving train. The newborn soon cried, bringing relief to the passengers who had gathered around the mother.

Madhuri then cut and tied the umbilical cord, cleaned the newborn and placed the baby in the mother's arms. She also advised the mother to begin breastfeeding immediately.

Arif thanked Madhuri for stepping in at a critical moment. Responding to his gratitude, she said she was not a goddess but an ASHA worker simply performing her duty.

According to the CMO's account, both the mother and the newborn were safe and healthy when the train reached Lumding.