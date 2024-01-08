The Asian Confluence recently undertook a comprehensive study and organized a stakeholder consultation on the prospective Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sabroom in Tripura's South District, evaluating its potential impact on trade, connectivity, and overall development. Tripura shares an extensive 856 km international boundary with Bangladesh.

The Asian Confluence, functioning as a think-tank institute, operates as a non-governmental and nonprofit organization dedicated to instigating, stimulating, and accelerating the revival of shared values between India and Southeast Asia.

Debasish Nandi, the Manager of the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) in Agartala, provided insights into the matter, highlighting a two-day-long technical session. "We have engaged the expertise of Asian Confluence, a think tank specializing in international trade, to conduct a study on the newly constructed ICP at Sabroom in the South District. This study focuses on aspects of connectivity, trade, and related issues. Our Land Port is currently under construction, and various stakeholders, including professors, local district administration, and other officials, were invited to share their perspectives on the ICP's development and discuss potential benefits. The session spanned two days, with in-depth discussions," he stated.

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Meanwhile, Sankar Roy, a local leader and former BJP MLA, expressed optimism that the operationalization of the newly constructed ICP would commence soon after the conclusion of the Bangladesh election process. Roy shared insights from the meeting, indicating that the focus was on exploring trade possibilities through the ICP.

"We informed them about the infrastructure, including roads and hospitals, and discussed the types of goods that can be exported to Bangladesh. The emphasis was on overall development, highlighting facilities for companies interested in investing in the region. The assessment also considered whether the necessary infrastructure is in place to be beneficial for others," he added.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Asian Confluence posted, "@AsianConfluence, along with @LPAI_Official, conducted stakeholder consultations on the upcoming ICP at Sabroom. The study team visited Sabroom and the Agartala ICP in Tripura. The consultations explored trade and economic opportunities for Tripura and the rest of the NE region."