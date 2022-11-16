The Tripura government will install a fountain 120 meters long in January 2023 which will be Asia’s largest fountain under Agartala Smart City Limited (ASCL) project, said Mission Director & Chief Executive Officer of Agartala Smart City Limited (ASCL) project, Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav on November 16.

“The Central government has released a fund of Rs 294 crore and the state government will spend Rs 78 crore. The total amount stands at Rs 372 crore for the Agartala Smart City Limited (ASCL) project and out of this, works worth Rs 342 crore has been completed so far. In total, 67 projects were enlisted; among them, 49 have been completed while 17 are still going on under the Agartala Smart city project, " Yadav said while speaking to reporters.

He further informed that the central government has sanctioned Rs 51 crore for widening the road connecting Agartala city to MBB Airport and work will be completed by January 2023.

“We have taken another project in Ujjayanta Palace. The fund was sanctioned by Asian Development Bank (ADB). In this project, we will install a fountain that will be Asia’s largest fountain. The height will be 120 meters and the work is expected to be completed by January 2023”, he added.

Yesterday a meeting of the City Level Advisory Forum (CLAF) was held which was chaired by the union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik and was attended by Dr Shailesh, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder, and other members.