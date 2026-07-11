Tripura, Assam food ministers discuss strengthening PDS, food security

Tripura Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on July 11, held a meeting with his Assam counterpart, Kaushik Rai, to discuss measures for strengthening the Public Distribution System (PDS) and enhancing food security initiatives in the two northeastern states.

The meeting, held at the Tripura Secretariat, provided an opportunity for the two ministers to exchange views on the functioning of the food and consumer affairs departments in their respective states and explore ways to improve service delivery.

During the discussions, Chowdhury highlighted Tripura's initiatives to implement food security programmes, improve the efficiency of the PDS, and introduce measures aimed at ensuring greater transparency, accountability and quality in the distribution of essential commodities.

The ministers also deliberated on strategies to make food distribution services more responsive, efficient and accessible to beneficiaries. They discussed adopting best practices and identifying areas of mutual cooperation to strengthen governance in the food and public distribution sector.

Speaking after the meeting, Chowdhury reiterated the Tripura government's commitment to modernising the food distribution network through administrative reforms and technological interventions.

He said the state would continue working towards building a transparent, efficient and people-centric public distribution system to ensure that essential food services reach every eligible beneficiary.