The Assam Rifles and Border Security Force (BSF) have scored a significant victory in the ongoing battle against narcotics trafficking in Tripura. In two separate operations, contraband items valued at a staggering Rs 2 crore were seized, highlighting the continued efforts to curb illegal activities in the region.

The first operation, led by the Assam Rifles in collaboration with the customs department, resulted in the interception of a substantial quantity of marijuana. Acting on credible intelligence, a joint team conducted a operation in the general area of Jirania, West Tripura district. The outcome was the seizure of 240 kilograms of marijuana, with an estimated street value of Rs 1.08 crore. The seized contraband was handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

In a separate development, the Border Security Force, in conjunction with the Railway Protection Force, intercepted suspected brown sugar at the Kumarghat railway station in Unakoti District. The contraband, weighing 290.50 grams and valued at Rs 1.45 crore, was discovered concealed within soap cases aboard the Silchar Agartala express. The perpetrators had ingeniously disguised the illicit substance within six soap cases, camouflaged as gift packets, in an apparent bid to evade security scrutiny. However, security forces managed to seize the packets, although no suspects were apprehended at the scene.