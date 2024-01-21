Continuing its war against drugs and illegal Marijuana plantation, Assam Rifles destroyed 30,000 illegal plantation of Marijuana worth Rs 1.05 crore in general area of Lembucherra of Tripura on January 21.

A joint operation was launched along with a team of state police of Tripura and TSR who destroyed the illegal plantation.

Approximately 30,000 illegal and fully grown Marijuana plants were destroyed and burnt having an approximate market value of Rs 1.05 crore.

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