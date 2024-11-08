The Assam Rifles, as part of the Combined Annual Training Camp, organised a lecture dedicated to NCC cadets at Agartala's Netaji Subhash Regional Coaching Centre (NSRCC), Tripura.

The informative session was held with the aim to guide cadets on the process of joining the Indian Armed Forces.

The lecture offered insights into the crucial role of the military in protecting the nation's security, according to a statement from Assam Rifles.

Detailed information on eligibility requirements, selection processes, and career opportunities in the Indian Army, Air Force and Assam Rifles was also provided.

The statement informed that 383 cadets participated in the event and gained practical knowledge on how to pursue a career in the armed forces, emphasising on the values of dedication and patriotism.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, allowing cadets to express their aspirations and receive further guidance on preparing for a future in the Indian Armed Forces.