The Assam Rifles seized 1,20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 19.2 crore, at Agartala's Salbagan, on August 27.

As per the security personnel, an individual was also arrested along with a Bolero vehicle.

“Based on credible information, an operation was swiftly launched by Assam Rifles and the seized contrabands along with the individual and Bolero were handed over to Tripura Police for further investigation and legal proceedings”, said Assam Rifles.

The troops also added that the operation's success underscores the fact that despite being heavily committed in the relief and rescue operations and subsequent rehabilitation of displaced citizens in Tripura floods, Assam Rifles is still active in its fight against drugs and illegal smuggling of contrabands.