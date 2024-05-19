The Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Customs Department on May 19, seized 406 kgs marijuana worth Rs 1.86 crore which was hidden in the forest area of Sepahijala district.

A press release of Assam Rifles informed that based on the specific information regarding the presence of a large quantity of marijuana hidden in the forest area of Neuramura Taibandal, Sepahijala.

The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs Department of Agartala for further legal proceedings.

"A joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Customs Department resulting in recovery of 406 kgs Marijuna worth Rs 1.86 Cr. The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs Department of Agartala on 19 May 2024 for further legal proceedings", it reads.

They further informed that the ongoing smuggling of drugs and contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Tripura and our country.