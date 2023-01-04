Highlighting its commitment towards a drug-free society, the Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), seized 226 kg Marijuana worth Rs 90 Lakhs from Betbagan, under Ambassa Police Station in Dhalai district of Tripura on January 4.



Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Radhanagar Battalion and Ambassa Police Station.

According to the sources, the team seized 226 Kg of Ganja worth Rs. 90 Lakhs and apprehended a driver named Dulal Dey and co-driver Biplab Debnath along with a vehicle.

The individuals along with the vehicle and seized Ganja were handed over to Ambassa Police Station, Dhalai district, Tripura December 4, 2022, for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier this month, following multiple raids in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles on December 31 nabbed seven suspected smugglers and seized a large cache of illegal drugs and contraband, including methamphetamine tablets, heroin, and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 7.39 crore.

On Saturday, December 31, officials disclosed that the illegal cargo originated in Myanmar.

Sources say that officials from the Excise and Narcotics Department, the Assam Rifles, and the Assam Rifles recovered 20,000 tablets of methamphetamine worth Rs 6.66 crore from Tuikhurhlu in the Aizawl district and arrested four smugglers.

At Zokhawthar village in the Champhai district, near the Myanmar border, foreign cigarettes worth Rs 41.60 lakh were seized in another operation.

In the third incident, three smugglers were apprehended after Assam Rifles jawans seized heroin worth Rs 31.05 lakh from a vehicle on the Champhai-Aizawl road in the Champhai district.