The Assam Rifles deployed in Tripura successfully intercepted and confiscated a substantial quantity of marijuana valued at Rs 1.92 crores from the Dhanirampur area under the West Tripura District.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), was initiated based on actionable intelligence received by the Assam Rifles.

A press release issued by the Assam Rifles stated, "A joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and DRI, leading to the seizure of 452 kgs of marijuana. The contraband was discovered concealed in an old store warehouse and the surrounding forest area."

Following the seizure, the confiscated marijuana was handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.