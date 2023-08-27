Assam Rifles on August 27 seized 265 kg of Marijuana worth Rs 13.25 lakh in the Ashigar area of Mandai in West Tripura, claimed an official statement.

The seizure was made after Assam Rifles received specific input and accordingly launched a swift operation.

''Based on the input received from a reliable source of a large quantity of processed Marijuana hidden at Ashigar in Mandai, a team of Assam Rifles along with State Police personnel of Mandai Police station launched a swift operation in which 265 kgs of Marijuana could be seized after a thorough search of the area,'' the statement added.

As per the statement, the cost of the seized Ganja is estimated to be Rs 13.25 lakh.

''The seized Marijuana has been handed over to Police Station Mandai and an FIR has been registered against the owner of the house from where the contraband items have been recovered,'' it added.