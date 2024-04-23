Assam Rifles in joint operation with Customs Department seized 380 kg of Marijuana worth rupees 1.71 crore hidden in the forest area of Mantala, West Tripura district on 23 April 2024.



Based on the specific information regarding the presence of a large quantity of Marijuana hidden in the forest area of Mantala in West Tripura District, a Joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and Customs Department resulting in the recovery of 380 kgs of Marijuana worth Rs 1.71 crore.

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The seized Marijuana was later handed over to the Customs Department of Agartala.

Assam Rifles has been continuously operating against the illegal narcotics and drug smugglers of the state to make Tripura a drug-free state.