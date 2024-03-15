In a significant crackdown on illegal narcotics trade, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Customs Department, seized 620 kilograms of Marijuana valued at Rs 2.80 crores. The operation, conducted on March 15, targeted a warehouse located in the General Area Hezamara, West Tripura District of Tripura.

Acting on credible intelligence, a joint task force comprising Assam Rifles personnel and Customs officials swiftly moved to apprehend the illicit substances. Upon thorough inspection of the premises, authorities uncovered the massive stash of Marijuana, highlighting the scale of the underground drug trade in the region.

Following the seizure, the confiscated Marijuana was promptly handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings. The collaborative effort between Assam Rifles and the Customs Department demonstrates a resolute commitment to combating drug trafficking and upholding the rule of law.