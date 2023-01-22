Assam Rifles on January 22 said it has seized 102.9 kg of marijuana worth Rs 40 lakh in the Unakoti district of Tripura.

The seizure was made in a joint operation with Pecharthal Police from Pecharthal in the Unakoti district of Tripura.

''ASSAM RIFLES SEIZES MARIJUANA WORTH RS 40 LAKHS IN TRIPURA

Radhanagar Battalion of #AssamRifles on 21 Jan 2023, in a joint operation with Pecharthal Police seized 102.9 kg Marijuana worth Rs 40 Lakhs from Pecharthal, Unakoti District, Tripura,'' the Assam Rifles tweeted.

ASSAM RIFLES SEIZES MARIJUANA WORTH RS 40 LAKHS IN TRIPURA

Radhanagar Battalion of #AssamRifles on 21 Jan 2023, in a joint operation with Pecharthal Police seized 102.9 kg Marijuana worth Rs 40 Lakhs from Pecharthal, Unakoti District, Tripura.@HMOIndia @adgpi pic.twitter.com/vxNMN2tLdT — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) January 22, 2023

On January 15, the security force had recovered 98,000 Triproldine HCL and Pseudoephedrine tablets worth Rs 9.80 crore in the General area of Thuampui in Mizoram and apprehended two individuals.

The Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) carried out the operation with CID (SB), Aizawl based on specific information.

According to an official statement, the approximate cost of the recovered 98000 Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine tablets is Rs 9, 80,00,000.

''The seized consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station CID )Crime), Aizawl on January 15, 2023, for further legal proceedings,'' an official statement from Assam Rifles said.

''Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram,'' it added.

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