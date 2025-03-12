Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Department, seized 5,500 bottles of banned Phensedyl Cough Syrup from a jungle area near Kalachhara, Agartala, on March 11.

According to an official statement from Assam Rifles, the seized contraband is valued at approximately Rs 99 lakh in the international market. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint operation was launched to curb the illegal trade of Phensedyl, a cough syrup frequently misused as a narcotic substance.

"The seized consignment has been handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and necessary legal action. This operation highlights the commitment of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department in combating the menace of drug smuggling and ensuring public safety in the region," stated Assam Rifles.

Tripura has been witnessing a rise in cross-border drug trafficking, with smugglers using forested and remote areas as transit points. Authorities have intensified their operations to tackle the growing threat, ensuring strict vigilance along key smuggling routes.

Further investigation is underway to trace those involved in the illegal trade.