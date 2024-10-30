Assam Rifles seized a staggering 90,000 Yaba tablets worth an estimated Rs 18 crore in the international market. The seizure took place in the Narangbari area of Tripura's West District on October 30, the eve of Diwali.

According to a press release from the Assam Rifles, the operation also resulted in the apprehension of two individuals. The seized drugs and the detained suspects have been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Agartala for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The Assam Rifles credited the successful raid to specific intelligence inputs, which allowed them to execute a well-planned operation leading to the massive drug haul.

Yaba, a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, is a highly addictive synthetic drug that has seen a surge in trafficking across the India-Myanmar border in recent years.