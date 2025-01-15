The Tripura Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill approving an increase in the salaries, allowances, and pensions of the Chief Minister, Ministers, and MLAs.

On the third and final day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath introduced the bill.

The bill proposed an almost 100% increase in the salaries, allowances, and pensions of the Chief Minister, Ministers, and MLAs.



Under the new provisions, the Chief Minister’s monthly salary will rise to Rs 97,000, along with an additional sumptuary allowance of Rs 13,000. Ministers and the Leader of the Opposition will receive Rs 95,000, with a Rs 12,000 allowance. MLAs will now earn Rs 93,000 in salary, plus Rs 12,000 as an allowance.

During the discussion, Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury emphasized the need for legitimacy in implementing such changes. He also proposed initiatives to support the families or spouses of deceased ex-MLAs.

“I am not against the increase in salaries or allowances, which need to be legitimate from time to time. In the past, such hikes were also implemented with legitimacy. However, this almost 100% increase might not be appropriate for the general public. I request the government to consider the families of the 10 ex-MLAs who have passed away. If not in this session, then perhaps in the next budget session. Such initiatives would be helpful for those in need,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman proposed introducing a cap on medical reimbursements. He alleged that some lawmakers, including ex-MLAs, were reportedly claiming up to Rs 30,000 per month in medical bills by leveraging their positions and connections with doctors.

“Let an option be given to those who wish to surrender their salaries and allowances. Regarding medical reimbursements, many have reportedly been collecting medicines and generating huge bills. While some cases are genuine, others are misusing their power through certain doctors. We are aware of this issue. Let a specific cap be set on medical reimbursements, except in cases of referrals or hospitalizations. If not in this session, then perhaps in the next one,” he said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister stated that the bill was introduced after a gap of six years.

“The Assembly consists of both old and new MLAs. Since 1963, a total of 751 MLAs have served in Tripura. Currently, around 82 families of ex-MLAs are receiving family pensions, which have been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 48,000,” he added.