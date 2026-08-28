Tripura Assembly congratulates Asmita Dey for historic Commonwealth Games judo gold

The Tripura Legislative Assembly on August 28 moved a congratulatory motion honouring state athlete Asmita Dey for becoming the first Indian judoka to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The motion was moved by Assembly Speaker Rampada Jamatia on the second day of the ongoing Assembly session, with the House congratulating the young athlete for her historic achievement at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the motion, Dey defeated a Canadian opponent in the final of the women's 48kg judo category on July 31 through a “Golden Score” victory to clinch the historic gold.

The Assembly hailed the achievement as a matter of pride for Tripura and the country and highlighted Dey's journey from the remote South Sonaichhari village under Belonia subdivision of South Tripura.

Born on March 22, 2003, Dey is the youngest daughter of the late Arjun Dey and Munni Patari Dey.

The motion praised her for overcoming numerous challenges through hard work, perseverance, discipline, self-confidence and determination. The House said her achievement went beyond a personal sporting triumph and served as an inspiration for talented youngsters from remote and rural areas.

The Assembly expressed hope that her success would encourage more young people in Tripura to take up sports and inspire future generations to pursue their ambitions on the international stage.

Dey is currently undergoing intensive training under qualified coaches for the upcoming Asian Games judo competition in Japan in September.

The House also acknowledged the contributions and sacrifices of her late father, mother, brother, coaches and others who supported her journey.

“Tripura Legislative Assembly extends its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Golden Girl Asmita Dey,” the motion said, wishing her good health, a bright future and continued success in international competitions.