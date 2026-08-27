Tripura Assembly erupts in uproar after Minister Ratan Lal Nath calls CPI(M) ‘anti-national’

The Tripura Assembly witnessed heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches on August 27 after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath accused the CPI(M) of being “anti-national” and a “foreign agent”.

Nath made the remarks after Question Hour while referring to the recent three-day visit of Cuban Ambassador Juan Carlos Marsán Aguilera to Tripura. He questioned the ambassador’s visit to the CPI(M) state headquarters and raised objections over remarks made by the ambassador at an event at Rabindra Bhavan on August 21.

Nath also alleged that the national song and national anthem were not played at the event and claimed that a small paper flag represented the Indian national flag, while larger Cuban flags were displayed. He further criticised CPI(M) Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, alleging that he had expressed regret over India’s “colonial mindset”.

The remarks triggered a sharp exchange between BJP and CPI(M) legislators, with Nath accusing the opposition party of disrespecting nationalism. He was also heard asking CPI(M) MLAs to leave the House, prompting Chaudhury to respond, “Who are you to ask me to leave the place?”

As the proceedings were disrupted, Speaker Rampada Jamatia adjourned the House till noon. Normal proceedings resumed after the recess.

Later, speaking to reporters, Chaudhury accused Nath of distorting his remarks and using the issue to lecture the opposition on nationalism. He said the CPI(M) respected the country but criticised the BJP and RSS over their approach to nationalism, also alleging that the RSS did not hoist the national flag at its headquarters until 2002.