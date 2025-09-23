Tripura Assembly faces heated argument over royal family and Opposition’s absence at PM Modi’s temple event

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated development projects at the Mata Tripurasundari Temple Complex, on Tuesday, September 23 the Congress and ruling alliance partner Tipra Motha Party raised a series of allegations, accusing the government of not inviting the opposition or any members of the royal family.

On Tuesday, during the second day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Tipra Motha Party MLA Pathan Lal Jamatia said during Zero Hour that Monday was a historic day when PM Modi came to inaugurate the development works of the Tripura Sundari Temple.

"There is historic significance of the royal family, as even now in many temples, including the Tripura Sundari Temple, priests perform puja in the name of Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. The same happens in Durga Bari and the 14 Goddess Temple, but he was not invited to the program. I want to know why this happened," he said.

Another Tipra Motha MLA, Biswajit Kalai, echoed the same concerns, stating that no one from the Manikya dynasty was invited and that it hurts the sentiments of the Tiprasa community.

MLA Ranjit Debbarma also remarked that it was strange no royal family member was invited.

"When we feel proud of MBB Airport, it is unfortunate that no member of the royal family was invited yesterday. This will remain a black chapter in the state," said Ranjit.

Replying to the queries, Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed the House that the list of dignitaries was confirmed by the PMO.

"In the list, our East Tripura MP Kriti Devi Debbarma, who is the elder sister of Pradyot, was included. Many leaders from the Tipra Motha Party were also present. As per protocol, nothing was decided at the state level. We had sent a list to the PMO, and they reviewed, approved, and sent it back to us. However, MP Kriti was absent as she is under treatment. Tipra Motha Party leaders were present. The opposition is trying to create a controversy, but people from many parts of the state came. I want to say, please do not take this personally — we have given respect to our alliance partners," he said.

Meanwhile, Tipra Motha Party MLA and Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma clarified that during a meeting, he had requested that a member of the royal family be invited.

"It was discussed. As far as I know, the PMO directed that the program be kept small in scale. I had requested the invitation of Raj Mata Bibhu Kumari Devi. Finally, it was decided to invite Kriti Devi Debbarma to represent the royal family," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Birajit Sinha raised the issue that no one from the opposition was invited.

"Is the event and the temple only for the BJP?" he asked.

Concluding the matter, Tripura Power and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that everything was first fixed at the state level and then sent to the PMO.

"However, later everything was changed, and the final call was taken by the PMO. We do not want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. If someone feels hurt, it is truly painful. We must be more careful in the coming days," he added.