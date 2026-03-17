Tripura Assembly hails India’s Cricketing glory in ICC tournaments

The Tripura Legislative Assembly on March 17 passed a congratulatory motion recognising the recent successes of India’s women’s, men’s and Under-19 cricket teams in ICC tournaments, calling the achievements a matter of national pride.

Reading the motion, Speaker-in-charge Ram Prasad Paul commended the Indian women’s team for winning the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, the country’s first title in the tournament. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final held on November 2 at the Dr D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Members of the House acknowledged the team’s performance under captain Harmanpreet Kaur and noted that the victory ended a long wait after earlier final appearances in 2005 and 2017.

The Assembly also praised the India Under-19 men’s team for securing the ICC Under-19 World Cup on February 6, 2026. India beat England by 100 runs in the final at Harare Sports Club Stadium in Zimbabwe. After electing to bat, India posted 411 for 9 in 50 overs, while England were bowled out for 311 in 40.2 overs.

Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 175 off 80 balls, setting a record for the highest individual score in an Under-19 World Cup final. The win marked India’s sixth title in the tournament.

Further, the House congratulated the senior men’s team for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India scored 255 for 5 in 20 overs, with contributions from Sanju Samson (89), Abhishek Sharma (52), Ishan Kishan (54) and Shivam Dube (26).

New Zealand were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs. Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets for 15 runs and was named Player of the Match, while Axar Patel picked up three wickets.

The Assembly noted that Sanju Samson was named Player of the Tournament for his performances in the knockout stages. It added that the title was India’s third in the T20 World Cup, after earlier wins in 2007 and 2024, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the side.

Members said the achievements reflect sporting excellence and would inspire young athletes across the country. The House extended congratulations to players, coaches and support staff, expressing confidence in continued success for Indian cricket.