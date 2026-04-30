Tripura Assembly holds special one-day session to push women’s reservation and constitutional safeguards

A one-day session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly began this morning, April 30, with the aim of further strengthening and safeguarding the constitutional rights of Indian women.



The session also seeks to undertake renewed efforts to amend the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.



The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Rampada Jamatia commenced the session by reading out two obituaries, including those of former Minister Kartik Kanya Debbarma and legendary singer Asha Bhosle.



Later, Government Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy moved a notice of motion.



The motion, aimed at strengthening and safeguarding the constitutional rights of Indian women, calls for the establishment of a consensus among all parliamentary political parties in the country. It also earnestly urges the Central Government to take immediate steps to initiate the process of delimitation based on the 2011 Census, and simultaneously to renew efforts to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam). The objective is to ensure the implementation of one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.



The Assembly session was convened by Speaker Rampada Jamatia following a petition submitted by 17 members, including Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy.